Festival requests and accepts resignation of Russian conductor

Edinburgh is twinned with Kyiv.

Lucinda Cameron
Monday 28 February 2022 19:49
The Edinburgh International Festival requested the conductor’s resignation (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Edinburgh International Festival requested the conductor’s resignation (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Edinburgh International Festival (EIF) has asked for and accepted the resignation of Russian conductor Valery Gergiev as its honorary president.

Festival chiefs said they took the action “in sympathy with, and support of” the citizens of Kyiv, with which the Scottish capital is twinned.

Mr Gergiev is the music director of the Mariinsky Theatre in St Petersburg, Russia, and its White Nights Festival, as well as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic.

The Prince of Wales (left) chats with Russian conductor Valery Gergiev (John Stillwell/PA)
(PA Archive)

He has been dropped by his management company over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Recommended

In a statement, the EIF said: “The board of trustees of the Edinburgh International Festival has asked for, and accepted, the resignation of Valery Gergiev as honorary president of the festival.

“Edinburgh is twinned with the city of Kyiv and this action is being taken in sympathy with, and support of, its citizens.”

EIF said the resignation is effective immediately.

Munich mayor Dieter Reiter has set a Monday deadline calling on Mr Gergiev to publicly denounce the Russian invasion.

If Mr Gergiev does not comply, Mr Reiter has said he will remove him as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in