Festival requests and accepts resignation of Russian conductor
Edinburgh is twinned with Kyiv.
The Edinburgh International Festival (EIF) has asked for and accepted the resignation of Russian conductor Valery Gergiev as its honorary president.
Festival chiefs said they took the action “in sympathy with, and support of” the citizens of Kyiv, with which the Scottish capital is twinned.
Mr Gergiev is the music director of the Mariinsky Theatre in St Petersburg, Russia, and its White Nights Festival, as well as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic.
He has been dropped by his management company over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In a statement, the EIF said: “The board of trustees of the Edinburgh International Festival has asked for, and accepted, the resignation of Valery Gergiev as honorary president of the festival.
“Edinburgh is twinned with the city of Kyiv and this action is being taken in sympathy with, and support of, its citizens.”
EIF said the resignation is effective immediately.
Munich mayor Dieter Reiter has set a Monday deadline calling on Mr Gergiev to publicly denounce the Russian invasion.
If Mr Gergiev does not comply, Mr Reiter has said he will remove him as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.