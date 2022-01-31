Edinburgh-Newcastle rail line closed due to Storm Corrie
Train services between the cities are suspended because of strong winds and heavy rain.
Rail passenger face major disruption as services between Edinburgh and Newcastle are suspended due to Storm Corrie.
The line was closed on Monday morning because of strong winds and heavy rain across the east coast of Scotland and the north-east of England.
Affected operators include London North Eastern Railway, CrossCountry and TransPennine Express.
Network Rail said it was carrying out safety checks in a bid to reopen the line.
These include monitoring overhead electric wires to ensure they have not been damaged in the severe weather, and running trains to check for debris on tracks.
The organisation said its staff have faced “an exceptionally challenging weekend with two significant storms bringing severe weather”.
Storm Malik caused disruption on Saturday, before the arrival of Storm Corrie on Sunday.
Passenger trains between Edinburgh and Newcastle will initially be required to run at slower speeds than normal even once the line reopens, leading to further delays to journeys.
Much of the ScotRail network has been affected by the severe weather.
The operator warned passengers on Monday that it has only been able to arrange “very limited replacement transport”.
