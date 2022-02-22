Man charged in connection with death of 45-year-old woman

A man will appear in court after Dawn Trusler’s body was found at a property in Edinburgh on Monday.

Dan Barker
Tuesday 22 February 2022 18:36
A man will appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday over the death of Dawn Trusler (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man is set to appear in court after being charged in connection with the death of a 45-year-old woman in Edinburgh.

Dawn Trusler’s body was found at a house in the capital’s Stenhouse Gardens North on Monday at about 9.30am, after Police Scotland were called to the address.

Detectives have now charged a 37-year-old man in connection with the death.

He is set to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

