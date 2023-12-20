Horse named in tribute to late Queen dubbed ‘exciting prospect’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A promising thoroughbred named in honour of Queen Elizabeth II could give its trainer the chance to take on racing champion Paul Nicholls.

Thank You Ma’am, who caught the eye of legendary jump jockey Sir Anthony (AP) McCoy, will be racing over the festive period and punters have the chance to buy a share in the horse.

The thoroughbred’s trainer, Georgie Nicholls, is relishing the opportunity of her horse going up against those put through their paces by her ex-husband and current champion jump trainer Paul Nicholls.

She said: “Over the last decade I have been lucky enough to ride some of the very best horses in training and I believe that Thank You Ma’am has the potential to be right up there.”

The purchase was agreed after Sir Anthony took him for a spin and declared him to be “a grand horse”, said Rupert Adams, a well-known figure in the horseracing and betting industries, who manages the racing club behind Thank You Ma’am.

The chestnut horse has been in training for a year and has come on “leaps and bounds” said Mr Adams, with him finishing a creditable third in a very strong field last time out at Kempton at odds of 125/1.

If the match-up happens it would be a real family affair as Olive Nicholls, 18, the daughter of Mr Nicholls and his ex-wife, is the preferred jockey for Thank You Ma’am and has ridden the thoroughbred in his last two outings, including his third at Kempton.

She said: “I’m used to riding out for dad but if I’m honest I cannot wait to take him on with Thank You Ma’am.

“In the last few months he has improved beyond recognition and he is a very exciting prospect for the year ahead.”

Thank You Ma’am’s new membership period started on the December 9 and the horse is expected to race between Christmas and New Year.

Olive Nicholls added: “The club has kindly given me a special discount code ‘Olive’. It is for friends and family so get on it quick!”

Would-be horse owners can buy a share in the thoroughbred, for £60 a year, through www.theposhpundit.co.uk, the racing club website.