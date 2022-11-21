William shares World Cup excitement by wishing both England and Wales good luck
William has faced controversy over his Prince of Wales title and support for the England football team.
The Prince of Wales has diplomatically sent a good luck message to both the England and Wales World Cup teams, as he gears up to watch their opening clashes.
William, in a personal Tweet on his official account, said “Wishing the very best of luck to @Cymru and @England as they kick off in the #FifaWorldCup today. Looking forward to watching!”.
The message was signed “W”, denoting it came from William himself.
William, who is president of the FA, is watching the matches from the UK, having not travelled to Qatar.
He has faced controversy over his support for the England football team, given his Welsh royal title.
But he insisted last week he would be cheering on both teams during the tournament during a visit to the Welsh Parliament.
“I’m telling everyone I’m supporting both, definitely. I can’t lose,” William said.
His Twitter message was also posted in Welsh.
Welsh actor Michael Sheen branded William’s previous visit to the England team to present them with their shirts “entirely inappropriate” given his title.
England begin their World Cup campaign against Iran, kicking off at 1pm, while Wales face the USA at 7pm.
