Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man arrested after woman died ‘trying to cross English Channel’

A woman was found dead near Calais on Tuesday.

Anahita Hossein-Pour
Wednesday 27 September 2023 16:41
The man was arrested by the NCA (Aaron Chown/PA)
The man was arrested by the NCA (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man has been arrested in Dover following the death of a woman believed to have died attempting to cross the English Channel.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said a 21-year-old Sudanese national was arrested on suspicion of illegal entry and facilitating illegal immigration, in Dover, on Wednesday.

It comes after a woman was found dead on a beach near Calais on Tuesday.

The woman’s death is being investigated by French police, supported by the NCA and Kent Police.

The man arrested by NCA officers is suspected of piloting a boat which entered UK waters on Tuesday.

Recommended

NCA deputy director Craig Turner said: “This incident demonstrates the danger posed to those making these crossings.

“Targeting the criminal networks involved is a priority for the NCA, and we are working with French partners to identify those responsible for this tragic death.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in