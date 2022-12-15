What the papers say – December 15

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The papers on Thursday are led by widespread strike action and the deaths of four asylum seekers after their dinghy sunk in the English Channel.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Express share support for the country’s nurses as tens of thousands participate in the first national walkout of the NHS.

The Telegraph says hospital leaders have warned more damaging strikes could come in January.

Foxes and rodents are taking advantage of the Royal Mail strikes, according to the Daily Star.

Meanwhile, The Times, The Sun and i report four people have died after a migrant boat capsized in the English Channel.

It comes as The Independent reports Home Secretary Suella Braverman is refusing to set up new safe and legal routes for asylum seekers.

Elsewhere, The Guardian leads with a new report condemning police for “victim blaming” in rape cases.

Metro says Zara Aleena’s killer has been sentenced to life with a minimum 38 years in prison.

And the Financial Times leads with the Federal Reserve raising interest rates by half a point.