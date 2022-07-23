Jump to content
Man’s body found after 21-year-old went missing in water on UK’s hottest day

Formal identification has not yet taken place, police said, adding that they are ‘liaising with international partners’ to contact relatives.

Aine Fo
Saturday 23 July 2022 11:17
The 21-year-old went missing in water near Clacton Pier on Tuesday – the UK’s hottest day (Sam Russell/PA)
A man’s body has been found after a 21-year-old man went missing in water in Essex on the UK’s hottest ever day.

The discovery was made in Jaywick on Saturday morning, by emergency services who were searching for a man last seen in the water close to Clacton Pier on Tuesday.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, police said, adding that they are “liaising with international partners to contact the family of the 21-year-old”.

This week’s heatwave saw a new record for the hottest day ever seen in the UK, of 40.3C, in Coningsby, in Lincolnshire on Tuesday, beating the previous record of 38.7C in Cambridge three years ago, by 1.6C.

Five people were pulled from the water near Clacton Pier and taken to hospital on Tuesday, but a 21-year-old man was still unaccounted for more than 24 hours on and the search was scaled down.

