Man’s body found after 21-year-old went missing in water on UK’s hottest day
Formal identification has not yet taken place, police said, adding that they are ‘liaising with international partners’ to contact relatives.
A man’s body has been found after a 21-year-old man went missing in water in Essex on the UK’s hottest ever day.
The discovery was made in Jaywick on Saturday morning, by emergency services who were searching for a man last seen in the water close to Clacton Pier on Tuesday.
Formal identification has not yet taken place, police said, adding that they are “liaising with international partners to contact the family of the 21-year-old”.
This week’s heatwave saw a new record for the hottest day ever seen in the UK, of 40.3C, in Coningsby, in Lincolnshire on Tuesday, beating the previous record of 38.7C in Cambridge three years ago, by 1.6C.
Five people were pulled from the water near Clacton Pier and taken to hospital on Tuesday, but a 21-year-old man was still unaccounted for more than 24 hours on and the search was scaled down.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.