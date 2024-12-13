Woman dies after she and daughter hit by car
The 52-year-old woman and her 23-year-old daughter were hit by a black Suzuki Splash just before 5.30pm on Thursday in Westcliff, Essex.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A mother has died after she and her daughter were hit by a car.
The 52-year-old woman and her 23-year-old daughter were hit by a black Suzuki Splash just before 5.30pm on Thursday in Westcliff, Essex.
The woman was taken to hospital but could not be saved.
The 31-year-old driver of the car was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs, Essex Police said.
She remains in custody for questioning.
The 23-year-old woman’s injuries are described as not life-threatening or life changing.
“We were called to reports of a collision between a car and two pedestrians at the junction of Hamlet Court Road and St John’s Road,” a force spokesperson said.
Officers are appealing for any dashcam footage or information.