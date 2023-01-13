Police making urgent enquiries to find missing newborn and parents

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have issued a direct plea to the parents of a newborn baby to contact them after the trio were last seen almost a week ago in London.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police have taken over the investigation into the whereabouts of Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and their newborn child, and are making “urgent enquiries” to find them.

Police said 35-year-old Ms Marten is believed to have “very recently” given birth, adding that “neither she nor the baby have been assessed by medical professionals”.

The couple were initially travelling in a vehicle that was found broken down near junction four – Farnworth, Bolton – of the M61 on January 5, police said.

You wouldn’t be able to forgive yourself if they became poorly. All we want to do is help you and your baby Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford

A missing persons investigation was launched by Greater Manchester Police after the vehicle was found but no occupants were present.

The couple’s last known sighting was on January 7 at East Ham station in Newham, east London, between 11.45am and 12:30pm.

The Met said that detectives from Essex Police established the trio took a taxi from Harwich to East Ham station that day.

They are believed to have left their vehicle at Bolton, travelled to Liverpool and then to Harwich, and there were also confirmed sightings of them in Colchester.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford made a direct plea to the couple to make contact with officers and said there are a number of officers “carrying out urgent enquiries to find Constance, Mark and their baby”.

He said: “Constance and Mark, I appeal directly to you, please think of your baby’s health and wellbeing, and get in touch with us so we can ensure your child is medically well and has no underlying issues.

“Please do this for your child. You wouldn’t be able to forgive yourself if they became poorly. All we want to do is help you and your baby.”

He also appealed to members of the public who might have seen the trio to contact police.

He said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and we have a number of officers from across the Met carrying out urgent enquiries to find Constance, Mark and their baby.

“The help from members of the public has been invaluable over the past week and I would appeal to anyone who believes they have seen Constance, Mark or their newborn baby – either in London or further afield – to contact us without delay. Together we can ensure they and their newborn baby are safe and well.”

Anyone with information can call 020 7175 0785 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.