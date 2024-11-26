UK ticket-holder wins £177m in EuroMillions draw
Players have been urged to check their tickets to see if they won the prize in Tuesday’s draw.
A UK ticket-holder has won £177 million in the EuroMillions draw, making them the third biggest National Lottery winner of all time.
The winning numbers were 07, 11, 25, 31, 40 and 35 with Lucky Stars 09, 12.
The winner will be wealthier than former One Direction member Harry Styles and heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua, who are both worth £175 million, according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List.
On July 19 2022, an anonymous UK ticket-holder scooped the record EuroMillions jackpot of £195 million – the biggest National Lottery win of all time.
Tuesday’s winner is just behind Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, who scooped a then record-breaking £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on May 10, 2022.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of the National Lottery, said: “Wow, it has been a truly incredible night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight’s jaw-dropping £177m EuroMillions jackpot!
“The win has landed them a spot on the National Lottery’s Rich List, as they have become the third biggest National Lottery winner of all time!
“What a wonderful win right before Christmas, and we cannot wait to pay out this amazing prize.”