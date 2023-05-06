Live: Eyes of the world on King’s coronation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After months of planning and preparation, the day of the King’s coronation is here.

The eyes of the world are on the UK to see Charles crowned at Westminster Abbey alongside Queen Camilla.

9am: The congregation arrives at Westminster Abbey

10.20am: The King and Queen's procession sets off from Buckingham Palace

11am: Charles and Camilla arrive at the Abbey and the coronation ceremony begins

12pm: The King is crowned

1pm: The service ends and Charles and Camilla begin a procession back to the Palace in the Gold State Coach

2.15pm: The King, Queen and other royal family members appear on the Palace balcony for a flypast

7.10amWith a long wait before the coronation procession appears, the crowd at the top of Whitehall is looking for ways to stay entertained.

There were spontaneous cheers and applause as a portable toilet on the back of a flatbed truck made its way down the street towards Westminster.

Minutes earlier, the public had been treated to a team of 13 horses, ridden by military personnel heading in the same direction.

7.07amVeteran Harry Axtell, 63, has travelled down from the Wirral to watch the coronation.

Dressed in his military uniform, Mr Axtell said: “Because I’m a veteran there is a dedicated area at Buckingham Palace. We should have a superb view.

“I served for Queen and country, now King and country. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. My son is part of the procession helping behind the scenes. He started at 4am this morning.”

6.50amEyes around the world may be on the UK today – but eyes in and around London will be on the skies. That is because a 70% chance of rain could see the flypast this afternoon cancelled.

While the rain will not be “too heavy”, it is going to be “a bit grey, damp and drizzly”, Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said yesterday.

Royal Air Force Air Chief Marshal Sir Michael Wigston also said yesterday there is only a “50/50” chance of the flypast – scheduled to fly over The Mall and Buckingham Palace at about 2.30pm – going ahead if there is rain and low cloud.

6.45amThe viewing areas have already opened along the King and Queen’s procession route, with prime spots up for grabs by revellers desperate to catch a glimpse of Charles and Camilla ahead of the UK’s first coronation since June 1953.

6.35amToday is the start of what is essentially a national three-day celebration of the King’s coronation.

Tens of millions of people from across the Commonwealth and around the world are expected to tune in for the pomp and grandeur in London later.

After months of work, the mammoth preparations are complete. Now it is time to get the party started.