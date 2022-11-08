Veteran completes 35 marathons in 35 days to commemorate lives lost in war

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A veteran who fought in the Iraq war has completed 35 marathons in 35 days to commemorate lives lost in conflict and raise more than £190,000 for charity.

Brian Wood, a former colour sergeant in the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment, kicked off his Ultimate Sacrifice challenge in October and finished his final run on Monday.

Last year he raised more than £168,000 for the charity Walking With The Wounded (WWTW) but he hopes his new challenge will beat his record with a total of £250,000, and has already passed £190,000.

Clocking up a total of 917 miles over the 35 days, Mr Wood paid tribute by adding 26 new names of fallen soldiers to his shirt every day.

Each mile he ran represented one of the 890 British lives lost in the Falklands, Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts, and the additional miles were dedicated to the late Queen as a thank you for her service to the nation.

Mr Wood started his challenge by running the London Marathon and even travelled to the Falklands, where he completed four marathons.

Mr Wood said he was initially inspired to take on his fundraising challenge after watching the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War on TV and “relating to the soldiers’ emotional accounts of war”.

He added: “It inspired me to run the Ultimate Sacrifice Challenge again but this time remembering those who never made it home from the Falklands, Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I have supported Walking With The Wounded for years and I know they continue to support so many people who need it.”

Fergus Williams, chief executive of WWTW, said the charity is “incredibly grateful” to Mr Wood for his fundraising and described his challenge as “phenomenal”.

WWTW helps struggling veterans and their families get back on their feet with support and volunteering to help them with issues involving employment, mental health, relationships and housing.

Mr Williams added: “Walking With The Wounded is incredibly grateful to Brian and all our fundraisers who support the charity and those who served.”

To donate to Mr Wood’s campaign, visit: givepenny.com/TheUltimateSacrifice2022