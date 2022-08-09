Jump to content
Family pays tribute to father who died at holiday park in Camber Sands

Michael McDonagh was described as a ‘loving and supportive husband’.

Katie Boyden
Tuesday 09 August 2022 12:19
Michael McDonagh’s family has paid tribute after he died following an altercation at a holiday park in Camber Sands, East Sussex (Handout/PA)
Michael McDonagh’s family has paid tribute after he died following an altercation at a holiday park in Camber Sands, East Sussex (Handout/PA)
(McDonagh family)

The family of a man who died at a holiday park in East Sussex have paid tribute to him.

Michael McDonagh, 53, was on holiday with his family at the Parkdean resort in Camber Sands on Saturday morning when he was involved in an altercation with a group of people.

Paramedics attended the scene but he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight, Sussex Police said.

The victim is said to have got into a row following the end of the opening match of the Premier League season which was being shown in The Showbar at the site, according to The Sun.

Mr McDonagh’s family has now paid tribute to him in a statement released through Sussex Police.

Our dad was the centre of our world and the life and soul of every party

McDonagh family

It said: “On Saturday morning we found out we lost our father Michael McDonagh.

“Michael was a loving and supportive husband of 32 years and a father of six, taken from us whilst on a family holiday.

“His family meant everything to him. He came away to make memories with his wife and children, but we walk away with broken hearts and unanswered questions.

“It’s impossible to put into words. Our dad was the centre of our world and the life and soul of every party.

“Not only did my dad make such a huge impact on our family but also to countless people who knew him throughout his life. He will be greatly missed.

“Michael was a kind-hearted man who died too young, leaving behind all those that loved him.”

Six people previously arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on conditional bail.

On Monday, police said a seventh person had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

I would like to offer my assurances that this was an isolated incident and we are working tirelessly to find out the full circumstances

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said: “My condolences go out to Michael’s family following Friday night’s tragic events.

“A complex and fast-moving investigation is under way to establish precisely what happened and identify those responsible.

“I understand incidents such as these can have a profound impact on the wider community and I would like to offer my assurances that this was an isolated incident and we are working tirelessly to find out the full circumstances.

“Anybody who witnessed the incident or has any information which could help with the investigation is asked to contact police online via the Sussex Police website, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Molton.

“Any relevant images or video footage can also be uploaded by the public to the Sussex Police section of the Major Incident Public Portal, under Op Molton.”

