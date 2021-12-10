Police investigate unexplained death at Faslane

A post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Lucinda Cameron
Friday 10 December 2021 07:57
Police are investigating an unexplained death at Faslane (Danny Lawson/PA)
Police are investigating an unexplained death at Faslane (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Archive)

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a man at a nuclear submarine base.

Officers were called to the scene at HM Naval Base Clyde, known as Faslane at around 12.30pm on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Nuclear submarines are based at Faslane (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Archive)

Faslane is home to the UK’s nuclear submarines and the core of the submarine service.

Recommended

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death which is currently being treated as unexplained.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “We are aware of an incident and cannot comment further at this stage.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in