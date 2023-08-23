‘Hotter than average’ September could be on its way, forecasters say

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fears about the “end of summer” have eased after forecasters said temperatures may reach the mid-20s in late September.

The Met Office said that, while temperatures are unlikely to exceed the annual high of 32.2C recorded in Surrey in June, the country might still enjoy hotter-than-average weather in early autumn.

This could make up for one of the wettest July months on record followed by a mixed bag of sunshine and rain in August.

It comes after forecasters said that they could not rule out the current hot spell being the last this year before temperatures taper off.

Forecasters said that, as we approach hurricane season in the Atlantic, the weather can become increasingly “unpredictable” as tropical storms push drier and warmer conditions our way.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “Seeing annual highs becomes increasingly unlikely as we approach autumn.

“Temperatures are likely to be near average at the beginning of September (but) there are signs that temperatures will be above average later in the month.

“The average is high teens possibly beyond the further south and east you go.

“The mid-20s wouldn’t be unheard of.”