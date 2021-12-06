Environmental message projected onto power station chimney ahead of demolition

The Longannet power station chimney, is due to come down later this week.

Mark Davey
Monday 06 December 2021 11:29
The Global Warming Stripes projected on the chimney(Stuart Atwood/PA)
The Global Warming Stripes projected on the chimney(Stuart Atwood/PA)

An energy provider has projected the environmental slogan “Make Coal History” onto a giant chimney at a former power station.

ScottishPower illuminated the 600ft structure at the former Longannet Power Station in Fife before its scheduled demolition later this week.

Although the coal-fired power station, which was the largest in Europe stopped generating in 2016, the chimney has been a regional landmark for generations, dominating the Forth skyline.

In addition to the slogan, multi-coloured “Global Warming Stripes”, created by Professor Ed Hawkins of the University of Reading were also projected onto the chimney at night.

The chimney at the Fife landmark is due to come down within days (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Archive)

Recommended

A ScottishPower spokesperson said: “The stripes show the change in global temperature from 1850 to 2020, with shades of blue showing cooler-than-average years, and red showing years that were hotter-than-average.”

Keith Anderson, chief executive of ScottishPower said: “The Global Warming Stripes remind us why the UK needs faster action and greater ambition to meet net zero emissions targets and help save our planet.

Scotland has been coal-free since we closed down Longannet in 2016 and today we’re calling on everyone to join us in making coal history once and for all.

“The projection features as part of a year-long programme of Cop26 legacy projects from ScottishPower, the UK’s only integrated energy company which generates 100% green electricity from offshore and onshore wind.”

ScottishPower said its plans include new solar, wind and battery infrastructure, green hydrogen facilities and undertaking the mammoth task of upgrading parts of the country’s energy network to accommodate the expected rapid increase in demand for electricity.

