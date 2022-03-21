What the papers say – March 21

The nation’s papers are led by Ukraine’s president alleging Russia is responsible for war crimes.

The Times, Metro and Financial Times report Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of committing war crimes that “will be remembered for centuries”, after Russian forces bombarded a school in Mariupol which was believed to be sheltering about 400 people.

Meanwhile, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has been accused of “forcibly deporting” thousands of Ukrainians to Russia, according to The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian.

The i carries a striking image of a destroyed home in Ukraine, alongside the headline: “Our neighbours want us dead”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail, The Sun and The Independent all lead with Wednesday’s mini-Budget, with Rishi Sunak expected to cut fuel duty in a bid to “stave off” a cost of living crisis.

The Daily Mirror reports P&O bosses have been given a until 5pm on Monday to explain their decision to fire 800 workers.

And the Daily Star says a leading cleric has branded novelty hot cross buns the “devil’s work”.