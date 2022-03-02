Firefighters spend five hours tackling wildfire stretching 1.5 miles

Firefighters have battled a ferocious wildfire for hours on “extremely challenging ground” in the Highlands.

Crews were called to flames stretching 1.5 miles in Rogart in Suntherland at about 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Firefighters on a steep hillside tackling flames that stretched 1.5 miles (Balintore Fire Station/PA)

Pictures show firefighters on a steep hillside extinguishing the blaze.

Four fire stations assisted, with firefighters from Balintore, Lairg, Golspie and Dornoch all called to help tackle the flames.

Balintore Fire Station shared a video showing the intensity of the wildfire, adding the comment: “Despite all the rain of late and the ground being sodden, the whins burn ferociously. Hard, hot work with back packs and beaters.”