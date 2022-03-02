Firefighters spend five hours tackling wildfire stretching 1.5 miles
Pictures show firefighters on a steep hillside extinguishing the flames.
Firefighters have battled a ferocious wildfire for hours on “extremely challenging ground” in the Highlands.
Crews were called to flames stretching 1.5 miles in Rogart in Suntherland at about 2.30pm on Tuesday.
Pictures show firefighters on a steep hillside extinguishing the blaze.
Four fire stations assisted, with firefighters from Balintore, Lairg, Golspie and Dornoch all called to help tackle the flames.
Balintore Fire Station shared a video showing the intensity of the wildfire, adding the comment: “Despite all the rain of late and the ground being sodden, the whins burn ferociously. Hard, hot work with back packs and beaters.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.