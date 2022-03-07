First Minister announces £3.4m for ‘crucial’ NHS apprenticeships

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced funding to support 150 pharmacy apprenticeships.

On a visit to University Hospital Monklands on Monday, Ms Sturgeon announced the launch of a new recruitment programme for apprentice pharmacy technicians – costing £3.4 million.

The National Pre-registration Trainee Pharmacy Technician Scheme will see 50 technicians start their work in April with another 100 set to be recruited by the autumn.

Growing our workforce is crucial, which is why we must increase the opportunities for our young people who wish to choose a career in the NHS Nicola Sturgeon

The First Minister said: “Growing our workforce is crucial, which is why we must increase the opportunities for our young people who wish to choose a career in the NHS such as pharmacy, with quality hands-on training to set them on their path. Increasing the number of qualified pharmacy technicians is critical to ensuring a well-qualified workforce.”

She added: “As Scotland moves towards economic renewal and transition apprenticeships across our economy and public services – including roles in construction, transport and life sciences – have a key role to play as part of the national endeavour to drive a fairer, greener economic recovery.”

The First Minister also said it was “encouraging” that twice as many people started modern apprenticeships in the third quarter of 2021-22, compared to the year before, as Scotland looks to return to pre-pandemic apprenticeship levels.

Hannah Scullion, a pre-registration pharmacy technician with NHS Lanarkshire, said: “Becoming a qualified pharmacy technician was always my goal and I am so glad to have been given this opportunity to do this through the new technical apprenticeship programme.”