In Pictures: Florence Pugh leads fashionable arrivals on Baftas red carpet

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The EE Bafta Film Awards red carpet has returned in suitably glamorous fashion.

Stars including Florence Pugh, West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose and Game Of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie were among early arrivals at the big event.

Pugh wore an extravagant orange dress with layers of tulle, paired with an experimental hairstyle.

She was not alone in making a statement on the red carpet, which has moved to the Royal Festival Hall in London from its previous location at the Royal Albert Hall.