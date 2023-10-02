Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Flying Scotsman to have full mechanical inspection after crash

A ‘shunting incident’ occurred when the Flying Scotsman was being coupled with train carriages in Aviemore, Cairngorms.

Sarah Ward
Monday 02 October 2023 08:31
The Flying Scotsman passes near Berwick-upon-Tweed (Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)
The Flying Scotsman passes near Berwick-upon-Tweed (Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

The Flying Scotsman is due to have a full mechanical inspection after a low speed crash.

The 100-year-old steam train was involved in a “shunting incident” on Friday at Aviemore Railway Station, near Inverness.

Two people were treated in hospital “as a precaution” and an investigation was launched after emergency services rushed to the scene just after 7pm.

The world-famous steam train was scheduled to take tourists on trips at the weekend, which had to be postponed.

A shunting incident occurred when the Flying Scotsman locomotive was being coupled with Belmond’s Royal Scotsman train carriages, which were stationary on heritage railway line, Strathspey Railway

Belmond and Strathspey Railway

Recommended

Owned by the National Railway Museum in York, The Flying Scotsman is celebrating its centenary year.

The crash was described as a “particularly difficult situation” by heritage line The Strathspey Railway.

A statement said the inspection was “the earliest the owners can achieve”.

Eight appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service went to the scene, along with officers from Police Scotland.

A statement from the Belmond and Strathspey Railway about the incident on Friday evening said: “A shunting incident occurred when the Flying Scotsman locomotive was being coupled with Belmond’s Royal Scotsman train carriages, which were stationary on heritage railway line, Strathspey Railway.

“Flying Scotsman was visiting the railway as part of a planned excursion.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in