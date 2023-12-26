In Pictures: Swimmers take a dip and shoppers eye sales on Boxing Day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Swimmers have braved the cold, shoppers searched for bargains and riders and hounds attended hunts at Boxing Day events across the country.

Hundreds of people took the plunge in chilly temperatures for a traditional Boxing Day dip, including at Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone, Kent.

North of the border, swimmers took part in the Ayrshire Cancer Support Boxing Day Dip at Ayr Beach.

There were modest queues in Oxford Street early on as hardy bargain hunters hoped to bag themselves a cut-price cracker or two in the sales.

Hunts were held across the country, including at the North Cotswold Boxing Day hunt in Broadway, Worcestershire.