Warning to British travellers amid rioting in France

British travellers have been warned to be aware of the unrest in France amid rioting across the country following the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old.

French President Emmanuel Macron has so far held off on declaring a state of emergency, but the crisis has grown as rioting spreads across the country.

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin told French news channel BFMTV that by around 3am on Friday there were at least 471 arrests made across the country, down significantly from the 917 arrests made on Thursday.

At least nine arrests were made in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre, authorities said those who were arrested had petrol jerry cans and Molotov cocktails.

Mr Darmanin ordered a nationwide night-time shutdown of all public buses and trams in response to the riots and added 5,000 police to the streets, increasing the number to 45,000 overall.

Newly updated Foreign Office travel advice warns of potential disruption and cautions people to be aware of the uncertain situation.

It states: “Since June 27, riots have taken place across France. Many have turned violent. Shops, public buildings and parked cars have been targeted.

“There may be disruptions to road travel and local transport provision may be reduced. Some local authorities may impose curfews.

“Locations and timing of riots are unpredictable. You should monitor the media, avoid areas where riots are taking place, check the latest advice with operators when travelling and follow the advice of the authorities.”

Millions of British people visit France every year, with the country a popular summer holiday destination too.

The troubles comes after the police shooting of the 17-year-old, who has only been identified by his first name, Nahel, was captured on video. His burial is scheduled for Saturday.

In several Paris neighbourhoods, groups of people hurled firecrackers at security forces. The police station in the city’s 12th district was attacked, while some shops were looted along Rivoli street, near the Louvre museum, and at the Forum des Halles, the largest shopping centre in central Paris.

Armoured police vehicles rammed through the remains of cars that had been flipped and set alight in Nanterre.

In the Mediterranean city of Marseille, police sought to disperse violent groups in the city centre, according to regional authorities.