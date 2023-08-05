Three arrested after cocaine worth 4.2 million euro seized in Cork

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three men have been arrested after cocaine with an estimated value of 4.2 million euro was seized in Cork.

Revenue officers seized about 60kgs of cocaine on Saturday as part of a joint operation with the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Two men in their 20s and one man in his 30s have been arrested and are being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Garda stations in Cork.

The seizure forms part of an intelligence-led operation targeting suspects involved in organised crime.

Investigations are continuing.