Three arrested after cocaine worth 4.2 million euro seized in Cork

Two men in their 20s and one man in his 30s are being held at Cork Garda stations.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Saturday 05 August 2023 17:33
Three men have been arrested (Brian Lawless/PA)
Three men have been arrested (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Archive)

Three men have been arrested after cocaine with an estimated value of 4.2 million euro was seized in Cork.

Revenue officers seized about 60kgs of cocaine on Saturday as part of a joint operation with the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Two men in their 20s and one man in his 30s have been arrested and are being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Garda stations in Cork.

The seizure forms part of an intelligence-led operation targeting suspects involved in organised crime.

Investigations are continuing.

