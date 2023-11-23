Jump to content

Three children among five in hospital after ‘serious incident’ in Dublin

Gardai and emergency services are at the scene on Parnell Square East in the city centre.

PA Reporters
Thursday 23 November 2023 15:49
The scene in Dublin city centre after five people were injured, including three young children, following a serious public order incident which occurred on Parnell Square East shortly after 1.30pm (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Wire)

Five people, including three young children, have been taken to hospital after being injured in a serious incident in Dublin.

One of the children, a girl, and a woman sustained serious injuries in the incident on Parnell Square East in the north inner-city of Dublin on Thursday afternoon.

A man and the two other children sustained less serious injuries, the Garda said.

The Garda said it had been in contact with the parents of the injured children.

Gardai said they were following a definite line of inquiry and were not looking for any other person in connection with the incident at this time.

