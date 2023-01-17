BBC apologises after porn prank targets Match Of The Day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The BBC has apologised after pornographic noises were transmitted during live coverage of the FA Cup clash between Wolves and Liverpool on Tuesday evening.

Presenter Gary Lineker revealed the loud moaning noises were caused by a hidden mobile phone “taped to the back of the set”.

He was previewing the third-round replay in a studio at Wolves’ ground Molineux alongside pundits Paul Ince and Danny Murphy when audible pornographic wails broke out in the background.

Lineker looked momentarily startled by the prank and struggled to keep a straight face as he cut to colleague and fellow former England striker Alan Shearer in the commentary gantry.

Lineker tried to laugh off the incident as the noise continued to blare out and said to Shearer: “Somebody’s sending something on someone’s phone, I think. I don’t know whether you heard it at home.”

Once the match had begun, Lineker revealed the cause, tweeting a picture of a mobile phone and three laughing emojis alongside the words: “Well, we found this taped to the back of the set.

“As sabotage goes it was quite amusing.”

A BBC spokesperson said on Twitter: “We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened.”

Liverpool scored the only goal of the first half, and during the half-time analysis, Lineker said to Ince and Murphy: “Harvey Elliott’s goal was a screamer… which was not the only one we’ve had tonight.”

The stunt did not go unnoticed by viewers as the incident was clipped and widely shared on social media.

Self-styled YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis claimed he was behind the stunt, posting a video on Twitter that seemed to show him at Molineux.

Jarvis, who uses the nickname Jarvo, was handed a suspended sentence last October after being convicted of aggravated trespass over an incident where he collided with England cricketer Jonny Bairstow after invading the Oval pitch in south London during a Test.

He was given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for two years, and was also banned from attending any venue where a sporting fixture is being held in England and Wales for two years, from travelling abroad for 12 months and made subject to a rehabilitation activity requirement.