What the papers say – November 2

Hundreds of British citizens have been permitted to escape Gaza through the border with Egypt with several newspapers leading on their ordeal.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times, the i, and the Daily Mirror all concentrate on the 400 freed British people.

The Sun has called on the Government to rescue any UK citizens yet to flee into Egypt.

The Daily Express reports Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is on a mission to do precisely that.

The Independent, Daily Star, and The Guardian turned their attention to the UK Covid-Inquiry, which heard about Boris Johnson’s “toxic, sexist and devoid of humanity” approach to governance.

The Daily Mail concentrates on the summit on AI at Bletchley Park with Elon Musk’s “chilling” warning about the technology.

The Financial Times reports the US Federal Reserve has elected to hold interest rates at their 22-year high as the central bank continues to fight back against inflation.