What the papers say – October 18

The nation’s papers are led by the destruction of a hospital in Gaza City which has left hundreds feared dead.

The story features on the front of The Guardian, The Independent, the Daily Express and the i, while the Financial Times says Gaza’s health ministry claimed it was the result of an Israeli air strike.

However, Israel has insisted the blast was caused by a misfired rocket from jihadi militants, according to the Daily Mail.

The Times reports the incident has sparked “outrage”, while the Daily Mirror says “This must end”.

The Telegraph leads with the blast coinciding with US President Joe Biden’s arrival in Israel.

Elsewhere, The Sun carries images of the inside of a house where a British mother and daughter were killed by Hamas.

Metro leads with a plea from the mother of a hostage captured by Hamas for help in bringing her daughter home.

And the Daily Star says Britain is on alert over large numbers of Chinese crabs.