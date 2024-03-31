Chance Perdomo praised as ‘enthusiastic force of nature’ after his death at 27

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British-American actor Chance Perdomo has been described as “an enthusiastic force of nature” by the producers of TV series Gen V, after his death at the age of 27.

The American-born TV star, who was raised in the UK, was known for playing Andre Anderson in the superhero show, a spin-off of the satirical TV series The Boys.

On Saturday, US outlet Deadline reported that Perdomo died as a result of a motorcycle accident. The authorities said no other individuals were involved.

Gen V producers paid tribute to the young actor, who was also known for playing a pansexual warlock in supernatural series Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, and called him “an incredibly talented performer”.

The statement read: “The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo.

“Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this.

“For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.

“Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense.

“We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague.

“Hug your loved ones tonight.”

A statement from his representatives to Deadline said: “His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest.

“We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

Perdomo was recognised as a Bafta Breakthrough Brit in 2019, a year on from the first series of the Sabrina The Teenage Witch adaptation in which he played Ambrose Spellman.

Born in Los Angeles in 1996, he grew up in Southampton. After spells with the National Youth Theatre and Identity School of Acting, as well as studying for a law degree, he starred in CBBC’s Hetty Feather.

He was nominated for a BAFTA for best actor in 2019 for his role in BBC’s Killed By My Debt.