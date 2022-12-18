What the papers say – December 18

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sunday’s papers see the front pages dominated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and industrial action by nurses for another day.

The Sunday Times and The Sun on Sunday say Harry and Meghan want a royal summit to address their TV grievances.

The Observer, Sunday People and The Sunday Telegraph cover the nurses’ strike, with the latter reporting the chief of defence staff has cautioned against relying on the military as the “ultimate backstop” during industrial action.

Elsewhere, The Independent features an investigation which found a systemic failure to provide basic physical care on NHS mental health wards is “killing patients across the country”.

The Sunday Express says the Home Secretary has pledged to end migrant deaths at sea by “crushing evil criminal gangs”.

The Government has been accused of using prisoners to dismantle taxpayer-funded PPE, including test kits – some of which are reportedly still in date – as well as masks and full-body hazmat suits, according to the Sunday Mirror.

And the Daily Star on Sunday has a psychic “revealing” that George Michael has ended his bitter feud with Barry Manilow from beyond the grave.