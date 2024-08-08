Jump to content

Woman arrested in ‘missing ashes’ probe into funeral directors

The 37-year-old was arrested and has been released pending further inquiries.

Nick Forbes
Thursday 08 August 2024 21:02
A woman has been arrested as part of an investigation into the conduct of A Milne, a former funeral company with branches in Glasgow and Dumbarton (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A woman has been arrested as part of an investigation into the conduct of A Milne, a former funeral company with branches in Glasgow and Dumbarton (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A woman has been arrested as part of an investigation into a former funeral directors in the Glasgow and Dumbarton areas.

Operation Koine, launched on May 5, is a police investigation into alleged missing ashes and financial misconduct at A Milne Independent Funeral Directors.

The 37-year-old was released pending further inquiries, police said.

Police Scotland are asking anyone with information that could assist their ongoing investigation to contact them through 101 quoting reference 1289 of May 2, or to use the dedicated email address Operationkoine@scotland.police.uk.

