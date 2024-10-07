Murder probe launched after man, 38, attacked while out walking

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Police Scotland has launched a murder probe after the death of a 38-year-old man.

On Sunday at around 7.35pm, David Graham, from Cambuslang, was walking alone at the General’s Gate area of Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, when he was attacked.

Mr Graham was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but was pronounced dead on arrival.

His relatives have been made aware.

A post-mortem was conducted and police are treating his death as murder.

Police are interested in a silver car which was seen parked near the scene and which then drove off.

A dedicated team of officers are working to get them answers and identify those responsible. We have already spoken to a number of people who came to Mr Graham’s aid until the ambulance arrived and I would like to thank them for their assistance Graham McCreadie, Police Scotland

Detective chief inspector Graham McCreadie, of Police Scotland’s west major investigation teams, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Graham’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“A dedicated team of officers are working to get them answers and identify those responsible. We have already spoken to a number of people who came to Mr Graham’s aid until the ambulance arrived and I would like to thank them for their assistance.

“However, I am still keen to speak to anyone else who was in the area at the time, and may have seen or heard anything suspicious. Please get in touch with officers. We would also urge any motorists with dashcams who were in General’s Gate or Old Glasgow Road areas on Sunday night to check your footage.

“You may have captured something which could be of significance to our investigation. We understand that incidents of this nature can cause concern for the local community but please be assured we are doing everything we can to identify those involved.”

He added: “There will be additional patrols in the area as we carry out our enquiries and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.

“We have also set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team, which can be submitted anonymously if you wish.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3143 of Sunday, 6 October 2024.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The website portal can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT24S14-PO1