Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The King’s former school has severed ties with a business over allegations the chairman has been spying for the Chinese government.

Gordonstoun school in Moray has called off an agreement with Hampton Group International after chairman and shareholder Yang Tengbo was named as the alleged Chinese spy known by the alias “H6”.

The deal between the school and Hampton would have led to the opening of five new schools in China, all with close links to Gordonstoun.

On Monday, Mr Tengbo and his legal team made the decision to make his identity public in light of the spying allegations.

Mr Tengbo, a close associate of the Duke of York, has strongly denied the accusations.

Prince Andrew was once a student at Gordonstoun but now has no ties to the school.

Gordonstoun has been made aware that Yang Tengbo, the chairman of the Hampton Group, has been named as the alleged Chinese spy known as H6. Following this information, Gordonstoun terminated its contract with the Hampton Group Gordonstoun spokesperson

King Charles was also educated at Gordonstoun.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Gordonstoun has been made aware that Yang Tengbo, the chairman of the Hampton Group, has been named as the alleged Chinese spy known as ‘H6’.

“Following this information, Gordonstoun terminated its contract with the Hampton Group. For legal reasons, we are unable to provide further details at this time.”

Mr Yang – who is also known as Chris Yang – has been banned from the UK since last year.

He challenged his ban on entering the UK at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission in July, but lost his appeal last week.

He has insisted he has “done nothing wrong or unlawful”, and said it is “entirely untrue” to claim he was involved in espionage, and claimed he is a victim of a “political climate” which had seen a rise in tensions between the UK and China.

In a statement after a High Court judge lifted an order granting him anonymity, he said: “Due to the high level of speculation and misreporting in the media and elsewhere, I have asked my legal team to disclose my identity.

“I have done nothing wrong or unlawful and the concerns raised by the Home Office against me are ill-founded. The widespread description of me as a ‘spy’ is entirely untrue.”