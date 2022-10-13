To fill vacancies, businesses must be more ‘accessible and inclusive’ for staff
Business leaders will be told they need to invest more in the health of their workforce if they want to fill vacancies.
The Secretary of State for Work and Pensions is expected to implore businesses to make the labour market more accessible and inclusive in exchange for the Government assisting companies in filling vacancies.
Speaking with business leaders and campaigners at Policy Exchange in her first keynote speech on Thursday, Chloe Smith is expected to say: “Businesses need to show how they are playing their part in reducing inactivity and growing the economy by making the labour market more accessible and inclusive.
“In return for the Government helping businesses fill their vacancies, we are expecting employers to invest in their workforce’s progression and health.”
The Work and Pensions Secretary’s plan for tackling vacancies will consist of the department “reforming work incentives and support within the welfare system” and “preventing the flow of people moving into economic activity” with the support of “dedicated Work Coaches”.
It comes after the UK’s unemployment rate dropped to its lowest level for almost half a decade as more Britons left the labour market completely due to illness, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Over the three months to August, the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% – the lowest since February 1974.
It came after a joint-record rise in the number of people considered “economically inactive” – not in work or searching for work – due to long-term sickness.
