Welsh Tories accused of having ‘given up’ after leader misses vote to go to US

Welsh Conservatives have been accused of having “given up”, after the party leader missed a vote on the Welsh Government’s draft budget to go to the US.

The Labour government in Wales won a tight vote on its draft budget in the Senedd on Tuesday, helped by Darren Millar, the leader of the Welsh Tories, and his colleague Russell George, missing the debate to go to a prayer meeting in the US.

While the vote was largely symbolic it would have been highly embarrassing for the Government to lose.

Mr Millar came under heavy criticism in the Welsh Parliament, and Plaid Cymru accused them of having “given up” on being the opposition.

Mr Millar and Mr George are attending a National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC, where President Donald Trump is expected to speak.

It is remarkable that the leader of the Conservative group couldn’t be here today of all days, choosing a breakfast in America instead Rhun ap Iorwerth, leader of Plaid

Labour won the vote on Tuesday thanks to the absence of the two Conservatives and the abstention of the Senedd’s sole Liberal Democrat, Jane Dodds.

The vote was to have been tight, with Labour holding half the seats in the Welsh Parliament, the party would have been unable to win if the opposition had united against them.

A vote on the final budget is to take place next month.

Speaking in the Senedd, Rhun ap Iorwerth, the leader of Plaid, accused the Conservative group of having “given up” on being the opposition party.

He said: “It is remarkable that the leader of the Conservative group couldn’t be here today of all days, choosing a breakfast in America instead.

“They’ve clearly given up even on being an opposition party.”

Darren had a longstanding commitment in the US where he will be meeting a number of high-profile politicians Welsh Conservative spokesman

Plaid’s Heledd Fychan added that politics required “turning up to vote on crucial votes”.

She said: “If you are to take your role as opposition seriously, you turn up and vote on days like this.”

A Welsh Conservative spokesman said Mr Millar had a “longstanding commitment” in the US.

He said: “There is a vote today to ‘note’ the draft Budget. It is not the final vote, which will be next month.

“The Welsh Conservative Group will certainly be voting it down because we believe Labour have the wrong priorities.

“Darren had a longstanding commitment in the US where he will be meeting a number of high-profile politicians.

“Following the decision of (Prime Minister Sir) Keir Starmer to allow around a hundred Labour activists to campaign abroad against President Trump, Darren’s presence will help rebuild relationships between the US and Wales more broadly.”

Speaking during the debate, Mark Drakeford, the Finance Secretary and former first minister, described the budget as being “radically different” from budgets of the past when, “we were forced to make difficult and painful decisions”.

He said: “In sharp contrast to this time last year, I have been able to provide an uplift to every part of the public service here in Wales.

“Every department of the Welsh Government receives an increase in both capital and revenue funding.

“Key areas, such as the NHS, local government, education, transport and climate change will all benefit from this additional funding.”

The vote to “note” the budget passed 29 in favour, 26 against and one abstention.

If Ms Dodds abstains in the final vote, the budget will pass.