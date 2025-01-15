Real patriots would seek to reject meddling Musk, says Blunkett

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

True patriots would “want to see off” multi-billionaires seeking to interfere in British democracy, former home secretary David Blunkett has said in a pointed swipe at tech tycoon Elon Musk and Reform UK.

The Labour peer made his remarks at Westminster as he pressed the Government over moves to crack down on foreign donations to political parties.

The intervention by the Labour former Cabinet minister follows reports Mr Musk had considered donating up to 100 million dollars (£79 million) to Reform UK, although relations with the party’s leader Nigel Farage subsequently soured.

The fallout came after Mr Musk, the owner of Tesla and the social media site X, expressed strong support for the jailed political activist Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

However, Mr Farage has insisted he could repair relations with the incoming adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump.

Would she agree that true patriots and those who believe in the sovereignty of our democratic system in the UK will want to see off those, whether they are malign state actors or multi-billionaires, who seek to interfere in our democracy? Lord Blunkett

Mr Musk has launched a string of attacks on Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Government, especially over grooming gangs.

Responding to a question in Parliament by Lord Blunkett on barring overseas funding of political parties, communities minister Baroness Taylor of Stevenage pointed out the Government had committed to “protect democracy” by strengthening the rules around donations.

She said: “Foreign money has no place in our elections and the rules already provide clear safeguards against foreign interference.

“We are considering changes that will help further protect our system from such risks and we are engaging with the Electoral Commission as we do so.”

She added: “Details of our proposals will be brought forward in due course.”

Pressing the minister, Lord Blunkett said: “Would she agree that true patriots and those who believe in the sovereignty of our democratic system in the UK will want to see off those, whether they are malign state actors or multi-billionaires, who seek to interfere in our democracy?

“And is it not now that we must act to safeguard our future?”

Only those with a legitimate interest in UK electoral events can donate to candidates or to political parties Communities minister Baroness Taylor

Responding, Lady Taylor said: “Can I assure him the Government takes the threat posed by disinformation and foreign actors interfering in our democratic processes very seriously.

“It is and always will be an absolute priority to protect the UK against foreign interference.

“While it is clear that foreign donations to political parties are not permitted, the Government recognises the risk posed by malign actors who seek to interfere with and undermine our democratic processes. That is why we will take all necessary steps to ensure effective controls are in place to safeguard our democracy.

“I can assure members we share the sense of urgency and as soon as we have developed our proposals we will inform Parliament.”

She added: “The law is already clear. Accepting or facilitating foreign campaign donations is illegal.

“Only those with a legitimate interest in UK electoral events can donate to candidates or to political parties.

“Donations from individuals not on the electoral register are not permitted and there are strict rules in place to make sure that foreign money is prohibited from entering through proxy donors, providing a safeguard against impermissible donations by the back door and we are looking at ways to make that even stronger.

“It is an offence to attempt to evade those rules on donations.”