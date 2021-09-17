John Rentoul

Boris Johnson won by defying the rules – and that is how he has lost

Nadine White

The Met is only investigating a Black politician’s lockdown party – why?

Andrew Grice

Sue Gray, the ‘grim executioner’, is coming for Boris Johnson

LiveUK Politics

Labour demand probe into party ‘cover up’ claims as Starmer says PM unfit to run country

tonga tsunami

Tsunami hits Tonga after huge undersea volcanic eruption

exclusive

Immigration raids on care homes continued during lockdown

Health

Vulnerable women starved to death in NHS hospital following ‘unacceptable’ failures

virginia giuffre

Andrew accuser seeking witness testimony from woman ‘who saw royal in nightclub’

exclusive

Vulnerable people being denied vaccines by ‘antivaxxer’ carers and families

Football

De Bruyne’s sublime winner sinks Chelsea as City close in on title

the saturday interview

Martha Plimpton: ‘There’s no such thing to me as pro-life. We’re all f***ing pro-life!’

LiveTennis

Djokovic detained by Australian border officials ahead of visa appeal hearing

SPONSORED

The landscape of AlUla teaches humility to the greatest architects

profile

Sean O'GradySue Gray: The civil servant who holds the PM’s future in her hands

Long Reads

Rory SullivanIs archaeology being used to make HS2 look good?

featurestv

Benedict Cumbersplat: Why Sherlock never recovered from surviving his own death

Features

Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza is an anti-love love story

Home News

Save the Children stops using font designed by paedophile artist

World

Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘inevitable and imminent’

Voices

Katherine MerchantI’m a strong woman – but I’m still a woman. Stop calling me a man

Home News

Hundreds of thousands more women tested for ADHD last year

US Crime News

Man who ‘faked death to escape prosecution’ arrested after being found in Scotland

ireland

Vigils held for Ashling Murphy as ‘progress’ made in murder probe

Film

The 20 best movies made about WWII

Climate crisis

News

The schools banning cars to protect children from air pollution

health

Climate crisis increasing risk of premature birth

News

Government ‘may fail to restore nature’ under national parks plan

News

Bees will die as ministers approve toxic pesticide, warn experts

News

How do cities around the world react when pollution is high?

climate

Tiger sharks moving north and more likely to encounter humans as oceans warm

News

Extinction Rebellion activists cleared by jury over train protest

Premium

Independent Premium

Sean O'GradySue Gray: The civil servant who holds the PM’s future in her hands

Politics explained

Sean O'GradyIntrigue has littered the history of parliament

Editorials

EditorialThe public is now far beyond waiting for Sue Gray’s nuanced judgements

Travel questions

Simon CalderCan you recommend a one-stop source for Covid travel rules?

Long Reads

Rory SullivanIs archaeology being used to make HS2 look good?

Andrew grice

Andrew GriceSue Gray, the ‘grim executioner’, is coming for Boris Johnson

Katy Brand

Katy BrandGirls don’t go quietly anymore – they become women with a voice

Independent TV

News

Tonga hit by tsunami after giant underwater volcanic eruption

News

Bizarre Boris 'protest' outside Parliament sees crowd dressed as PM

News

‘Most violent volcano eruption ever captured on satellite’ as Tonga issues tsunami alert

News

Clouds of ash fill sky after Tonga volcano eruption

Sport

Miguel Delaney

How Man City changed the way you win the league

Tom Kershaw

Raducanu can embrace Australian Open debut with few expectations

Mark Critchley

United’s best top-four hope? This is a slow Champions League race

Football

City, Chelsea and why you were wrong about signing a striker

Why is the team that didn’t sign a striker 10 points and eight goals clear of the one that did?

Tennis

Raducanu jokes about Australian Open hype as Stephens showdown looms

Football

Late Andersen own goal earns Brighton a point against Crystal Palace

Tennis

Djokovic appeal set for Sunday morning at Federal Court of Australia

Football

City vs Chelsea: Guardiola hits back at Tuchel’s claims over Covid

Rugby

Late Smith heroics salvage victory for Harlequins in Cardiff thriller

Football

Rangnick wants Manchester United players to hold each other to account

Sport

Sign up to The Independent’s free Sports Brief newsletter

Football

Liverpool waste chance as 10-man Arsenal battle for first-leg draw

Best of IndyBest: our readers’ top articles

Mattresses

Best mattress 2022: Memory foam, pocket sprung and hybrids reviewed

Vacuum Cleaners

12 best cordless vacuum cleaners for hassle-free hoovering

Tech

9 best electric toothbrushes that keep teeth healthy and bright

Bedroom

10 best pillows that provide comfort and support

Audio

16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget

Tech

Best VPN services in the UK for streaming and security in 2022

SPONSORED

You can save £500 on a Huawei MateBook X Pro this January

Culture

Features

Who will host the 2022 Oscars?

The 94th Academy Awards are set for 27 March and will have a host for the first time since 2018. Who’s up for the job? Kevin E G Perry breaks down the runners and riders

Reviews

Cynical wit is bogged down by sentimentality in After Life season 3

Features

Dexter: New Blood’s finale was the perfect salvage job

News

Sinead O’Connor describes ‘lovely Hindu’ send-off for son Shane

News

Kanye West threatens to ‘beat Pete Davidson’s a**’ on new track ‘Eazy’

News

All the mystery contestants on The Masked Singer

News

Julia Fox apologises for calling ex-boyfriend a ‘deadbeat alcoholic’

News

Vicky McClure says she won’t replace Jodie Whittaker on Doctor Who

News

Taylor Swift must face ‘Shake It Off’ copyright trial, accusers say

Climate

60 million nests discovered in Antarctica in world’s largest fish breeding ground

Climate

Police helicopter footage shows thick blanket of fog with bridge poking out

Climate

Massive supercell storm over Texas captured in stunning timelapse footage

Climate

Saudi sand dunes covered in snow after rare hail storm

Coronavirus explained

Health

Why does the UK have a higher Covid rate than Europe?

Home News

Workers told they can take 28 days off sick without doctor’s note

Health

The Independent Health Check newsletter: Sign up for weekly updates

Home News

What are the new Covid travel rules?

UK Politics

When will Boris Johnson give his next Covid announcement?

Health & Families

What do I do if my child gets Covid when back at school?

Health

New tool identifies most at-risk groups after Covid vaccination

Sponsored content

SPONSORED

Mindful meals: how foraging can help you relax and recentre yourself

sponsored

How the Arabian leopard came to symbolise AlUla’s conservation efforts

SPONSORED

How to breeze through dry January with CleanCo’s low ABV spirits

SPONSORED

Why my road trip to Dartmoor was ‘pure driving pleasure’

Voices

John Rentoul

Boris Johnson won by defying the rules – and that is how he has lost

Katherine Merchant

I’m a strong woman – but I’m still a woman. Stop calling me a man

Nadine White

The Met is only investigating a Black man’s lockdown party – why?

dave brown

The Independent daily cartoon

Voices

Aisha RimiFootball has the power to unite us – far more than it divides us

Voices

Katy BrandGirls don’t go quietly anymore – they become women with a voice

Voices

Sean O'GradyBoris Johnson and his band of merry men have humiliated the Queen

Voices

Adaobi Tricia NwaubaniTwitter cannot tell the Nigerian government what to do or say

Voices

Mary DejevskyIs the Djokovic saga about nationality, politics or privilege?

Voices

Cathy NewmanIf MPs are too hesitant to topple Johnson, the money men might instead

Lifestyle

Love & Sex

We can all relate to Kanye West’s post break-up behaviour

From pining after his ex-wife one minute to buying Julia Fox a hotel suite of clothes the next, West’s actions have raised some eyebrows. Saman Javed asks the experts to weigh in

Women

Ashling Murphy was ‘just going for a run’ but that doesn’t matter

Lifestyle

‘How I learnt to turn off the wellness noise in my head’

Lifestyle

I had a reading with an A-list psychic to silence my inner sceptic

Royal Family

How Kate Middleton became the royal family’s secret weapon

Health & Families

Childfree pet owners hit back against Pope’s criticism

Lifestyle

Molly-Mae and the truth about the influencer culture we tolerate

Health & Families

How accurate are lateral flow tests?

Lifestyle

What I gained (and lost) from walking 10,000 steps a day

indy100

news

Funeral officer gets emotional discussing latest ‘Downing St party’

Politics

Audience laughs at question about Boris Johnson’s ‘moral integrity’

sport

Fans point out Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic double standard

news

10 images and videos as Tsunami hits Tonga after volcano eruption

Politics

Scottish woman says ‘Boris Johnson needs a kick up the a**e’ on news

sport

Six of the craziest football matches ever

Politics

Plan to save Boris Johnson named ‘Operation Save Big Dog’ is ridiculed

IndyBest

Boxing Day Sales

The best January 2022 sales on hoovers, iPads, air fryers and more

IndyBest

Bobby Berk’s Gamechangers: Products Queer Eye’s designer recommends

Food & Drink

Burger King has launched vegan nuggets for Veganuary

Tech

Fitbit Sense review: A serious rival to the likes of Apple and Samsung

January Sales

Dyson January sales 2022: Save £160 on the V11 cordless vacuum

Make-up

We tried Charlotte Tilbury’s new foundation – here’s our verdict

Video Games & Consoles

PS5 restock UK: Where to buy or pre-order Sony’s PlayStation 5 today

Bedroom

12 best mattress toppers that make you feel like you’re on cloud nine

Hair

8 best IPL and laser hair-removal machines to use at home

Vacuum Cleaners

7 best robot vacuum cleaners 2022: Let it do the hard work for you

Vouchers

Very Discount Code
Very Discount Code
Extra 20% off all sale items at Very
MADE Discount Codes
MADE Discount Codes
£30 off £300+ orders - MADE discount code
Oliver Bonas Discount Code
Oliver Bonas Discount Code
£5 credit for your first order plus £5 for your birthday
Gousto Discount Codes
Gousto Discount Codes
1st box 65% off + 30% off in month 1 with this Gousto discount code
Beer Hawk Discount Codes
Beer Hawk Discount Codes
15% discount on PerfectDraft kegs and double beer tokens at Beer Hawk
Sweaty Betty Discount Code
Sweaty Betty Discount Code
25% off with the NHS discount at Sweaty Betty
National Trust Discount Code
National Trust Discount Code
Family memberships from just £78 a year at National Trust

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in