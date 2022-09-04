For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has said he will support the next Conservative government, but has not ruled out standing in a future leadership race.

While Mr Sunak has not formally conceded defeat the comments suggest he has accepted that front runner Liz Truss will likely be named as the winner of the long-running contest on Monday.

The former chancellor said on Sunday he would continue as an MP if he does not become prime minister, having made it to the latest two MPs fighting to replace Boris Johnson.

Rishi Sunak appeared on Laura Kuenssberg’s new show on the BBC (BBC/AFP via Getty Images)

Ms Truss is widely believed to be on course to win the race, which is decided by Conservative Party members. The ballot closed on Friday.

He was asked on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme if he would run for the Tory leadership again.

“We’ve just finished this campaign,” he said. “I’d say… I need to recover from this one. But I look forward to supporting the Conservative government in whatever capacity.”

Asked if that means he is not ruling out another run for the top job, he added: “No gosh, no no no, I think my job now is just to support a Conservative government. That’s what I want to see succeed and that’s what I’ll do.”

Liz Truss and Mr Sunak were the final contestants in the long running race (PA Wire)

Earlier in the interview, the former chancellor vowed: “I’m going to stay as a Member of Parliament,” even if he does not win the keys to Number 10.

Explaining how he finished the campaign at home with his own party members in Richmond, and said: “It’s been a great privilege to represent them as their Member of Parliament for Richmond in North Yorkshire, I’d love to keep doing that as long as they’ll have me.”

He was also pressed on whether he would commit to standing at the next general election.

“I literally just said, I was with my own members,” Mr Sunak said, before being asked again if he will stand for the next Parliament.

“It’s presumptuous for me to say because I have to get selected by my own members. But I was with them on Friday night and it’s been a great privilege to represent them. And I know I can do good work for them,” he added.

Both finalists gave their last interviews on Sunday before the results are announced on Monday (BBC/AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Sunak was also asked about what he would do to tackle the ongoing cost of living crisis if he was victorious.

The former chancellor took a similar approach to his rival as he said he could not give the “exact” pennies or pounds of support.

“I haven’t seen all the numbers and nation’s finances,” he added.

However, he did not rule out imposing blackouts to tackle the energy crisis if need be.

Boris Johnson will officially step down as Prime Minister next week (PA Wire)

Asked if he would plan for them, he told the presenter: “We shouldn’t rule anything out. We’re facing a genuine emergency.

“Anyone pretending that isn’t the situation isn’t being straight with the country. And by the way, across Europe, those plans are being drawn up.

“We shouldn’t rule anything out because the situation is serious. We need to have every tool in the tool box and we have seen from Europe that that is one of them.

“That sounds like quite an extreme thing to say when we say blackouts, but there are probably simpler, practical things which are about conserving the use of energy at a time when we’re facing a challenge like this.

“We don’t want to be in that situation but I think it’s responsible not to rule it out.”