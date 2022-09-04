✕ Close Boris Johnson tell public to buy £20 kettle to save £10 a year on energy bills

Liz Truss has pledged to take ‘immediate action’ on the cost of living crisis if she wins the Tory leadership contest on Monday.

The frontrunner, and her counterpart Rishi Sunak, have faced criticism throughout the race that they are not grasping the scale of the problem facing the country.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph ahead of her expected victory, Ms Truss said she would set out her immediate action on energy bills and supplies in the first week.

It comes as she has been warned the Tories are “deeply divided” and risk electoral defeat unless her cabinet includes a cross section of the party.

Former minister David Davis said Ms Truss should not repeat Boris Johnson’s ‘mistake’ of only appointing loyalists, and urged her to “knit the party together”.

“It is not just in the party’s interests but in the interests of delivering serious policy and winning the next election. None of those are possible with a divided party,” he said.

Both of the final two candidates in the long running leadership contest will get a final chance to make their pitches on Sunday morning, in interviews with Laura Kuenssberg.