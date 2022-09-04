Liz Truss - live: Frontrunner pledges ‘immediate action’ on cost of living crisis
Ms Truss has been warned ‘toxic’ leadership contest has left party ‘deeply divided’ and risks costing Tories next election
Liz Truss has pledged to take ‘immediate action’ on the cost of living crisis if she wins the Tory leadership contest on Monday.
The frontrunner, and her counterpart Rishi Sunak, have faced criticism throughout the race that they are not grasping the scale of the problem facing the country.
Writing in the Sunday Telegraph ahead of her expected victory, Ms Truss said she would set out her immediate action on energy bills and supplies in the first week.
It comes as she has been warned the Tories are “deeply divided” and risk electoral defeat unless her cabinet includes a cross section of the party.
Former minister David Davis said Ms Truss should not repeat Boris Johnson’s ‘mistake’ of only appointing loyalists, and urged her to “knit the party together”.
“It is not just in the party’s interests but in the interests of delivering serious policy and winning the next election. None of those are possible with a divided party,” he said.
Both of the final two candidates in the long running leadership contest will get a final chance to make their pitches on Sunday morning, in interviews with Laura Kuenssberg.
NHS funding plan ‘not enough'
Victor Adebowale, chair of the NHS Confederation, has said Liz Truss’s proposed diversion of funding from the NHS to social care was not “good enough”.
Speaking to Times Radio, Mr Adebowale said he welcomed the acknowledgement that social care was “blocking the system”, but added “it’s not a choice between one or the other”.
“It is about doing both and we’ve been saying this for some time now. It’s good that she’s acknowledged that but I’m afraid that’s not going to be quite good enough.”
Metropolitan Police must learn from the “appalling mistakes of the past” Patel warns
The Metropolitan Police must learn from the “appalling mistakes of the past”, the Home Secretary has said in a letter to new commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.
It was announced in July that the former counter-terrorism policing chief would replace Dame Cressida Dick following her resignation, and in the letter Priti Patel refers to the need to restore “trust and confidence”.
In the three-page letter, dated September 2, Ms Patel references a host of recent controversies and failings as she stresses the need for a “transformation” of the Met.
She writes: “Several recent high-profile incidents have affected public trust and confidence across communities particularly in London – raising serious questions about the culture and standards in the MPS.
“These include Sarah Everard’s murder, strip searches of children, the vetting of police officers, basic respect and standards as exposed in the misconduct at Charing Cross police station in Operation Hotton, and the findings of the inquest into the handling of the deaths of Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth, and Jack Taylor.
“Londoners need to be assured that improvements are being made immediately and will have an impact.
“I expect the MPS, under your leadership, clearly to demonstrate that it will learn from the appalling mistakes of the past and move the culture away from the organisational defensiveness that has hindered progress and damaged public trust.
Sir Mark, whose tenure will begin on September 12, takes over at a difficult time for the Met, with a new Home Secretary likely to be appointed once either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak takes over as prime minister.
Ms Patel writes elsewhere in the letter: “It is absolutely vital that trust and confidence is restored and that visible, responsive policing which cuts crime is at the forefront.
“I expect the Metropolitan Police under your leadership to get the basics right and provide the first-class service expected of it.
“Leadership is central to delivering these changes and I support your ambition to ensure a strong top team that can deliver the extensive reform that is required.
“I also expect you, as commissioner, to promote better leadership and higher standards at every level throughout the force.”
Ms Patel, who is likely entering her final few days as Home Secretary, also told the incoming Met chief that the force is “failing to get the basics right”.
Truss pledges 'immediate action' for energy bills
Liz Truss has said she will set out “immediate action” on energy bills during her first week in office, if she becomes prime minister on Tuesday.
The Foreign Secretary, widely tipped to defeat rival Rishi Sunak when the Tory leadership winner is announced on Monday, has said she will be capable of making “difficult decisions” as prime minister to get the UK through the energy crisis.
There have been ever-louder calls in recent weeks that the government intervene to support the most vulnerable, with energy bills set to rise to around £3,500 this winter for the average household.
Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Ms Truss said she would appoint a council of economic advisers to help guide her and her chancellor.
She says: “I understand how challenging the cost of living crisis is for everyone. These are tough times and the months ahead will be hard.
She said that she will take “immediate action” to tackle the cost-of-living crisis for families and businesses, while also delivering a “broader plan to get our economy growing, make it more resilient and make it more competitive”.
“A fiscal event would follow later this month from my chancellor, with a broader package of action on the economy.”
“We need to take the difficult decisions to ensure we are not in this position every autumn and winter.
“Sticking plasters and kicking the can down the road will not do. I am ready to take the tough decisions to rebuild our economy.”
Cost-of-living support to be 'front and centre' of first minister's plan
Support to tackle the cost-of-living crisis will be “front and centre” of the Scottish government’s plans for the next year, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The first minister will lay out her government’s legislative agenda for the year ahead when Holyrood returns on Tuesday and the programme for government will be published.
The announcements come during a period of high anxiety for Scots as energy bills and household costs are on the rise.
But the first minister also hit out at the UK government, which she claimed was in “hibernation” as a result of the ongoing Tory leadership contest, with the winner due to be announced on Monday before taking office the following afternoon.
“On Tuesday, the Scottish government will publish its programme for government for the year ahead, and tackling the cost crisis will be front and centre of our plans,” Ms Sturgeon said in a statement.
“The steps we outline this week will build on the actions we have already taken with the limited powers of the Scottish parliament to support household budgets, such as the Scottish child payment, the carers allowance supplement and the council tax reduction scheme.”
Tory MPs ‘plotting leadership vote before Christmas’ to bring back Boris Johnson
Twelve Conservative MPs disgruntled with the candidates for the party leadership are planning to submit letters of no confidence in the new prime minister as early as this week, it has been reported.
In defiance of the widely-considered frontrunner Liz Truss, MPs are planning to submit letters to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 committee, to signal their intentions of challenging the new prime minister, according to the Sunday Mirror.
The newspaper reports the plotting MPs want a leadership vote by Christmas to bring Boris Johnson back as leader.
Daniel Reast has more:
Tory MPs 'plotting leadership vote before Christmas' to bring back Boris Johnson
Unhappy MPs said to want a leadership vote by end of year
Liz Truss warned Tory party is ‘deeply divided’
Liz Truss has been warned the Tories are “deeply divided”, with a former minister urging her to appoint MPs from across the party to her cabinet.
David Davis told the Observer: ““It is incredibly important that the incoming leader knits the party together. It was one of Boris’s earliest failures that he did not do that.
“He just picked the loyalists and as a result it made it more and more difficult to manage the party.”
And Amanda Milling, former party chair, told the newspaper: “This leadership contest has been toxic and bruising for the Conservative party brand.
“As it concludes, the whole party, from the frontbench to the backbench, has to come together as one united team in order to deliver for the British people and defeat Labour. If we don’t, we risk being out of power for a decade.”
