Johnson tables confidence motion in Government after Labour’s vote blocked

Labour has accused the Government of running scared after plans for a no confidence vote in the Prime Minister were stymied.

Sam Blewett
Wednesday 13 July 2022 12:59
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)
Boris Johnson is combating Labour’s push to force a no confidence vote by instead tabling a motion to ask MPs whether they have confidence in the Government.

Labour accused the Government of “running scared” after blocking opposition plans to stage a Commons no confidence vote in the Prime Minister and his administration.

The Government hit back by accusing Labour of “playing politics” by tabling a no confidence vote in both the Government and the Prime Minister when Mr Johnson had already resigned.

But now the Tories are planning to table their own motion for the Commons to ask whether “this House has confidence in Her Majesty’s Government”.

The failure to win the confidence of the Commons could trigger a general election.

While it is unlikely Tories would bring down their own Government now that a leadership race is under way, Labour had been trying to put MPs on record for their support of Mr Johnson.

On Wednesday, a Government spokeswoman said: “Labour were given the option to table a straightforward vote of no confidence in the Government in keeping with convention – however, they chose not to.

Yet again the Tories are changing the rules to protect their own dodgy mates

Labour

“To remedy this we are tabling a motion which gives the House the opportunity to decide if it has confidence in the Government.

“The Government will always allow time for appropriate House matters whilst ensuring that it delivers parliamentary business to help improve people’s everyday lives.”

Labour had earlier claimed it was “unprecedented” for ministers not to allow parliamentary time for a vote of no confidence.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party had announced its plans in response to Mr Johnson’s intention to carry on in No 10 until a new Tory leader is elected in September.

