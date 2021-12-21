Support package ‘doesn’t scratch the surface’, says fine dining business owner

Charlotte Major said the Government had left hospitality sector firms ‘in limbo’.

Henry Jones
Tuesday 21 December 2021 17:06
Charlotte Major, right, and her husband Martin run a business hosting fine dining events (Mark Griffiths/PA)
Charlotte Major, right, and her husband Martin run a business hosting fine dining events (Mark Griffiths/PA)

The owner of a London-based fine dining business has said the hospitality industry has been left “in limbo” by the Government adding that the financial support announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak “doesn’t scratch the surface”.

The Chancellor has offered a £1 billion support package to businesses hit by Covid restrictions, including one-off grants of up to £6,000 per premises for businesses in affected sectors in England.

Charlotte Major, 35, and her husband Martin, 36, run Gather E17, a business that hosts fine dining events in Walthamstow and said they were uncertain whether the announcement could benefit them.

“The amount doesn’t scratch the surface for most businesses,” Mrs Major told the PA news agency.

“I also think that a company like ours that doesn’t have a premises is not eligible and that local authority funding is often hugely delayed and inadequate.”

Recommended

Mrs Major said her business would usually take between 20% and 30% of its yearly income in December, but that this had been “the quietest December we’ve ever had”.

She added: “I don’t disagree with the (Government’s Covid) advice, but … it leaves us in limbo. Are we doing the wrong thing by actively encouraging customers to come and eat with us? Is that immoral?

“But if we don’t do that, we can’t pay our staff. They can’t pay their rent.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £1 billion support package to businesses hit by Covid restrictions (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

Mrs Major also said further restrictions could be better for her business due to the financial support available.

“I think if a lockdown is necessary, which is increasingly looking like it is, then yeah, that’s better than where we’re at now,” she said.

Recommended

“You get furlough, so your staff have job security. You have security that you’ve still got your team. And you’re able to pay all the bills associated with your business. At the moment, we can’t do any of that.”

The Chancellor also announced that the Government intended to use taxpayers’ cash to cover the cost of statutory sick pay for Covid-related absences for firms with fewer than 250 employees.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in