What the papers say – June 24

A massive influx of illegal vapes and households being spared a net zero levy are among the stories leading the nation’s papers.

The Guardian reports a “tsunami” of dangerous vapes have been seized by trading standards in the last three years.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps signalling hard-pressed households will be spared a £120 levy on their energy bills to fund the hydrogen industry.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has struck a deal with banks to pause repossessions for 12 months in an effort to ease mortgage pain, according to the Daily Mail and FT Weekend.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports junior doctors are set to strike for a record five days in a row in the latest escalation of their fight for fair pay.

The Times says the Government may block pay rises for millions of public sector workers over inflation fears.

The Daily Express leads with the Prince of Wales’s mission to tackle homelessness in honour of his late mother.

And The Sun says Katie Price’s mum has told the paper her daughter is “lucky to be alive”.