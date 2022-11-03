In Pictures: Fresh weather warnings as heavy rain causes travel disruption
A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Thursday into Friday for the south coast of England, south Wales and the South West of England.
Torrential downpours saw parts of London endure more than half-a-month’s rainfall in one night, leading to rush-hour travel disruption in parts of the South East of England.
Some train and underground services were hit by cancellations and delays due to the heavy rainfall overnight into Thursday.
And more disruption is expected, with new weather warnings issued for heavy showers and thunderstorms on Thursday evening.
A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued from 8pm on Thursday until 6am on Friday for the south coast of England, with the Met Office saying flooding is likely as well as damage to some buildings and structures from lightning strikes, more transport delays, and possible short-term loss of power.
A similar warning has been issued for south Wales and the South West of England from 3pm on Thursday until midnight.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.