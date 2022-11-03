In Pictures: Fresh weather warnings as heavy rain causes travel disruption

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Torrential downpours saw parts of London endure more than half-a-month’s rainfall in one night, leading to rush-hour travel disruption in parts of the South East of England.

Some train and underground services were hit by cancellations and delays due to the heavy rainfall overnight into Thursday.

And more disruption is expected, with new weather warnings issued for heavy showers and thunderstorms on Thursday evening.

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued from 8pm on Thursday until 6am on Friday for the south coast of England, with the Met Office saying flooding is likely as well as damage to some buildings and structures from lightning strikes, more transport delays, and possible short-term loss of power.

A similar warning has been issued for south Wales and the South West of England from 3pm on Thursday until midnight.