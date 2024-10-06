Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man who ‘incorrectly’ boarded easyJet flight without right documents arrested

Greater Manchester Police said officers responded to reports of a man was on the aircraft, due to depart for Milan.

Harry Stedman
Sunday 06 October 2024 12:51
All passengers on the EasyJet flight had to disembark due to the incident (David Parry/PA)
All passengers on the EasyJet flight had to disembark due to the incident (David Parry/PA) (PA Wire)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Head shot of Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A man has been arrested after he wrongly boarded an easyJet flight without the correct documents at Manchester Airport.

Greater Manchester Police said officers responded to reports a man was on the aircraft, due to depart for Milan, at about 7pm on Friday.

The individual, in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of hiding oneself for the purpose of being carried in an aircraft without consent and intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance after he returned to the terminal, the force said.

Nothing suspicious was found aboard the aircraft and there is no suggestion the incident was terror-related.

Safety and security is our highest priority and so we will now work with our ground partner at Manchester Airport to understand how he was able to board the flight

easyJet

The man remains in police custody for questioning while inquiries continue.

In a statement, easyJet said its EZY2127 flight was subject to additional security checks per standard procedure “due to a passenger incorrectly boarding the flight”.

The airline added: “Safety and security is our highest priority and so we will now work with our ground partner at Manchester Airport to understand how he was able to board the flight.”

Manchester Airport told the PA news agency the passenger was “properly screened” by its security “so passenger safety was never an issue”, and that it was working with the police and airline to look into what happened.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in