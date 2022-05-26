Tributes paid to ‘beautiful’ and ‘independent’ grandmother found dead at home

A murder investigation is underway after the death of Mari O’Flynn in Bettws, South Wales.

Bronwen Weatherby
Thursday 26 May 2022 14:03
Mari O’Flynn who was discovered dead at a house in Newport, South Wales on Tuesday. (Gwent Police/PA)
The family of a 79-year-old grandmother found dead at home have described her as a “beautiful” and “independent” woman.

Mari O’Flynn’s body was discovered at a house in Leach Road, Bettws, Newport, at about 1.55pm on Tuesday.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody on Thursday afternoon, Gwent Police confirmed.

We've launched a murder investigation and a 51-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody and at this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it

Gwent Police

In a tribute to Ms O’Flynn, her loved ones said: “Our beautiful mum, nan and sister was a strong, independent lady.

“We are completely devastated by the way our mum has been cruelly taken away from us.”

They said Ms O’Flynn had much to look forward to, including a trip to Greece, where she had lived for 10 years with her husband.

They added: “We never would have imagined ourselves in this situation and cannot find the words to describe the grief that we are currently experiencing.

“The only comfort we can take from this situation is knowing she has been reunited with her husband and soul mate, whom she has missed dearly.

“The hole she has left will never be filled and she will be dearly missed by everyone, family and friends alike.”

Police said that on the day Ms O’Flynn was found, officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, who confirmed that she had died.

A force spokesman said: “A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in line with normal procedures.”

