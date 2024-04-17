Analysis finds ‘surprising’ destinations are cheapest for a summer break

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Many of the cheapest European summer holidays available to book are in “surprising” destinations, according to new analysis.

Consumer group Which? said its analysis of more than 4,500 package holidays found the least expensive were often in locations which people generally “assume to come with a higher price tag”, such as Italy’s Amalfi coast or Greek islands.

It found that “traditionally low-cost destinations like Bulgaria and Turkey” were absent from the 10 cheapest holidays.

Many of the locations we found aren’t those you’d necessarily assume would be the cheapest Rory Boland, Which? Travel

Which? said this is partly because of the type of packages available, with the Amalfi coast have a wide choice of accommodation on either a self-catering or bed and breakfast basis, which is usually cheaper than full board packages.

There are also lots of budget flights to the region.

Researchers analysed seven-night holidays on sale for the first week of August in 70 regions across 15 European countries, finding that consumers can save hundreds of pounds depending on the destination they choose.

The cheapest average price was for breaks on the tiny Greek island of Kalymnos, at £847.

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: “Travelling in the summer holidays is notoriously expensive, and demand is again high this year – but our latest price analysis shows that by being flexible on your destination, you can potentially save hundreds of pounds.

“Many of the locations we found aren’t those you’d necessarily assume would be the cheapest – but from tiny, traditional Greek islands to the glitzy Amalfi coast, there are bargains to be found this summer.”

– These are the 10 cheapest package holiday destinations according to Which?, with average price per person in brackets:

1. Kalymnos, Greece (£847)2. Thassos, Greece (£862)3. Lefkada, Greece (£935)4. Costa Brava, Spain (£952)5. Venetian Riviera, Italy (£965)6. Amalfi Coast, Italy (£977)7. Skopelos, Greece (£985)8. Costa de la Luz, Spain (£994)9. Campania, Italy (£998)10. Malta (£1,006)