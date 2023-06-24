Man describes ‘scary’ moment building nearby in Hackney collapses

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man in London who heard a “loud sound” was shocked when he opened his window to find a three-storey terraced house nearby had collapsed.

Emergency services were called at about 12.17pm on Saturday to Gloucester Drive, Hackney, north-east London.

Videos posted to social media showed the entire back of the house had sheared away, leaving bricks and rubble scattered over neighbouring gardens.

A man, 31, who lives close by and who did not wish to be identified, told the PA news agency that the incident was “very scary”.

“All I heard was a loud sound and the building I live by shaking like there was an earthquake. It was very scary,” he said.

“When I looked outside the window, the entire building was collapsed.”

He added that the emergency services arrived on the scene quickly.

“[Within] 10 to 15 minutes [they] were already gathering,” he said.

He added: “The police instructed us to stay away from the window facing the building for now until further notice.”

Most of the roof of the building had fallen down, apart from a steel beam connecting the outer wall to a neighbouring property.

Firefighters were seen on ladders assessing the scene from over a neighbouring wall.

London Fire Brigade said about 60 firefighters were at the property where the collapse had occurred at the rear from roof level to the ground.

Station Commander Jon Singleton said: “In hot and humid conditions, crews from our urban search and rescue teams worked tirelessly, alongside our drone team and police search dogs, to ensure that there were no casualties trapped under the rubble.

“Thankfully, no injuries are reported.”

Fire crews from Kentish Town, East Ham, Islington, Edmonton, Battersea and East Ham fire stations attended.

Five fire engines and three fire rescue units were also sent.