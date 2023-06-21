‘Flying school roof’ in Malaysia crushes 55-year-old woman to death

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman in Malaysia died after being crushed by a roof of a nearby school that was blown away by strong winds on Tuesday evening.

Gusty winds blew off a part of the roof of the SMK Seg Hwa school in the district of Segamat, which landed on V Mahadevi's house. That led to the collapse of the kitchen roof of the 55-year-old victim, which crushed her to death.

The fire and rescue department received a call at 7.04pm local time informing them of the collapse of the school roof, director Abd Rahim Rahmat said. The roof, covering an estimated 5,400 sq ft was blown off by the wind and landed on the victim's house.

“The victim was rescued by members of the public but was pronounced dead by a medical team from the health ministry in Segamat,” the director added.

Authorities have classified the case as "sudden death", according to Segamat police chief Ahmad Zamry Marinsah.

The victim's husband reportedly heard a loud crashing noise followed by screams from the kitchen. He was shocked to find his wife, an employee at the school canteen, stuck under the debris, victim's brother V Bala said.

The husband called for help and his neighbours managed to pull Mahadevi out of the rubble successfully.

“I tried to pull her out even though it was raining heavily at the time and the situation was challenging,” neighbour Arif Budiman told local newspaper Sinar Harian. “Other neighbours also came to help and we managed to pull her out.”

Sikajang MP Zaliha Mustafa visited the bereaved family and handed over financial aid.

“Our family is still shocked and traumatized by what has happened. For the time being, we are staying at a relative’s place,” said victim’s brother-in-law, Tamil Selvam Periyasamy Bala.

The health ministry estimated that nearly 100 families in total were affected by the heavy rains.