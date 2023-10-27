Radiographers to stage first strike at Scottish hospital

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Radiographers will walk out next month in what is the profession’s first ever strike in Scotland.

GMB Scotland said 36 radiographers at Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, are taking action as they claim changes to rotas will risk patient safety.

Staff will walk out on November 16 after accusing management of failing to address their concerns and resolve the long-running dispute, the union said.

NHS Lanarkshire wants to introduce on-call working after launching a new vascular radiography service for patients across Lanarkshire and the south of Scotland, the union claims.

It said staff have voiced concerns about training on new equipment while feeling pressured to accept changes to rotas which they fear will leave untrained staff exposed.

Staff have suggested a third radiographer working at night would avert the need for on-call working and ensure the required skills are available to underpin patient safety.

Karen Leonard, GMB Scotland organiser in the NHS, said: “The radiographers have tried repeatedly to explain their concerns and describe a better way forward, but have been ignored.

“Instead of basing rotas on their expertise and experience, managers have pressed on with a plan that has the potential to undermine the care of patients.

“These are skilled and committed staff with the insight needed to deliver and improve a crucial part of the hospital’s work, but instead of being valued, they feel disregarded.

“No NHS worker wants to strike and this dispute should be ringing alarm bells at the very top of NHS Lanarkshire and the Scottish Government.”

Russell Coulthard, NHS Lanarkshire deputy director of acute services, said: “We received notice of intended strike action by GMB member radiographers at University Hospital Hairmyres on November 16.

“We were already in discussion with our radiography staff and GMB representatives in a bid to reach an amicable solution and a meeting is scheduled to take place on Monday.

“This meeting will go ahead as planned.

“NHS Lanarkshire is committed to working collaboratively with staff and staff side representatives to ensure the safe and effective provision of the regional vascular services for patients and staff.”